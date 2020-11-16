The Scottish FA have confirmed that a Scotland Under-21s backroom staff member returned a positive test for COVID-19 on Sunday 15 November.

The staff member had tested negative on three rounds of previous tests and has not travelled to Greece for Scotland’s latest Under-21s Euro 2021 Qualifier. He will self-isolate for 10 days.

All other playing and non-playing staff including Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous have tested negative on this latest round of testing.

One other member of the backroom staff has been deemed as a close contact by the Scottish Government and will self-isolate for 14 days.

