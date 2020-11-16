Hibs’ star Rachael Boyle has been named in Shelley Kerr’s 27-player squad for two crucial EURO 2022 qualifying matches against Portugal at the Estádio do Restelo, Lisbon on Friday 27 November and Finland at Easter Road on Tuesday 1 December.

Both games are live on BBC ALBA.

Scotland go into the matches on the back of a win and a loss in their last double header.

A comfortable victory over Albania at Tynecastle was followed by a disappointing 1-0 loss against Finland and now Shelley Kerr’s side are aiming to get back on track.

There is a consistent feel to the squad with Jen Beattie, Chloe Arthur and Kim Little returning to the squad after not playing for Scotland this year.

Fiona Brown also returns to the fold after recovering from a serious injury after the World Cup last year.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Lee Alexander (Glasgow City)

Jenna Fife (Rangers)

Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö GIK)

Defenders

Jen Beattie (Arsenal)

Rachael Boyle (Hibernian)

Rachel Corsie (Birmingham City*)

Nicola Docherty (Rangers)

Hannah Godfrey (Tottenham Hotspur Women)

Sophie Howard (Leicester City)

Emma Mitchell (Reading FC)

Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders

Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa)

Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City)

Lisa Evans (Arsenal)

Lucy Graham (Everton)

Sam Kerr (Glasgow City)

Kim Little (Arsenal)

Christie Murray (Birmingham City)

Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards

Lizzie Arnot (Rangers)

Fiona Brown (Rosengard)

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC)

Claire Emslie (Everton LFC**)

Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United)

Zoe Ness (Rangers)

Jane Ross (Manchester United)

Martha Thomas (West Ham United)

