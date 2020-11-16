Police are re-appealing for the public’s help as part of their efforts to trace Lauren Weeks (35) who has been reported missing in Edinburgh.

Enquires have now revealed that Lauren was in the area of York Place, Edinburgh last Thursday.

New images are being released as Lauren’s hair may now appear to be darker than originally posted. She is described as a white female, 5’7” tall, slim build, long blonde/brown hair.

She is believed to be dressed all in black wearing a high quality windproof jacket, skirt and ankle boots.

She is believed to be carrying a large grey mountaineering style backpack, a dark green duffle bag and a dark green sleeping bag.

Anyone who may have seen Lauren, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1155 of 12/11/2020

