Reports of fraud and online child abuse continue to rise sharply according to data in Police Scotland’s Q2 Management Information data for the period of April 1, to September 30 2020

Crimes of fraud have increased by 45.4% in the first 6 months of 2020-21 compared to the same period last year and are 83.4% above the 5 year average.

Online child sexual abuse is up by 18.4% year on year and by 35.8% when compared to the 5 year average during the same period.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “The rapid increase in online abuse and exploitation of vulnerable people and children, either for financial gain or for sexual purposes, underlines that policing must continue to operate in public, private and, increasingly, in virtual spaces to provide education, re-assurance and enforcement.

