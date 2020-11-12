Police Scotland have confirmed that the body found in the wooded area on the outskirts of Whitburn on Sunday, 18 October, has been identified as 59-year-old Billy McDowell, who had been reported missing in the area.

His family have been made aware.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Billy McDowell’s family released the below statement.

“The family are deeply saddened by this news. Billy will be missed by his mum, brothers and sisters and extended family and friends. We will meet again.”

Inspector Myles Marshall, of Livingston Police Station, said: “Our thoughts are still with Billy’s family and friends and we will continue to provide assistance and support to his family.

“I would also like to thank the public and the local community for their support throughout and for sharing our appeals to trace Billy.”

Like this: Like Loading...