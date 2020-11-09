The City of Edinburgh Council has just taken delivery of its latest new street sweeper – and this one is all electric.

The new lorry can undertake an eight hour shift with its 200 kWh battery, recharging in only five hours. The 15-tonne truck will produce 39 kg of CO 2 which is a 110 kg saving on other diesel vehicles in the council’s fleet.

Cllr Lesley Macinnes Transport Convener and Craig Mitchell of Bucher Municipal

This will help the council move towards its zero carbon target but will also save on fuel. The usual cost of diesel for one of the street sweepers is £18,000, compared with an estimated £2,000 to charge the electric sweeper.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener said: “This new electric sweeper represents another step in our removal of diesel vehicles from the Council fleet and we’re glad to be an early adopter of the technology. Our 2050 Edinburgh City Vision is of a green, thriving and carbon neutral city and it is actions like this, along with our commitment to deliver an electrified transport fleet, that will help us achieve that vision.”

Craig Mitchell, Regional Sales Manager for Bucher Municipal, said: “We’re pleased to be delivering Europe’s first zero emissions, full electric powered truck mounted road sweeper. Bucher Municipal has a long-standing relationship with the Council, and together we’ve been working closely with Transport Scotland, who were able to ensure that the iconic streets of Edinburgh will be swept with the most environmentally friendly sweeper on the market.”

Transport and Environment Convener Lesley Macinnes with the new truck in Parliament Square.

