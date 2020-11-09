The Royal Scots Club is planning to hold a series of Literary lunches in the New Year.

The first event will be held on Thursday 18 March 2021 when the invited authors are Ian Rankin, author of the Rebus novels, Lyn Anderson, the Scottish novelist and screenwriter best known for her series featuring forensics scientist Dr Rhona MacLeod, and Lesley Kelly who won the Scotsman’s Short Story award in 2008 with a story about Ian Rankin’s detective character.

The Royal Scots Club are holding Literary lunches in 2021. The first will feature Ian Rankin author of the Rebus novels. Lesley Kelly who won the Scotsman Short Story Award featuring 20 years of Rebus. PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

The event will be chaired by Jackie McGlone, first woman deputy editor of a Scottish newspaper.

Guests will enjoy a three course lunch with champagne along with a short reading from each of the authors. There will also be an opportunity to buy books and Topping & Company Booksellers have offered to manage book sales at the event.

Although you can reserve tickets now, you will not be able to pay until the Covid-19 restrictions are more certain nearer March. Tickets are available on a first come first served basis.

This morning Ian Rankin and Lesley Kelly made themselves comfortable in the club’s armchairs in anticipation of the events next year.

Further details at The Royal Scots Club website

