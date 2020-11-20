Enquiries are continuing into the cause of a fatal fire in Oxgangs last weekend but police say that is is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Oxgangs Park shortly after midnight on Saturday, November 14.

A 29-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were conveyed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance.

The women died shortly after arriving at the hospital and the man has now been discharged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The occupants from the flat, a 29-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, were taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where the woman died a short time later.

“The man has since been released from hospital. The fire is being treated as non-suspicious and enquiries are continuing.”

Like this: Like Loading...