A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to nine years for serious sexual offences committed between 1989 and 2005 at Edinburgh High Court today.

John Hoy was found guilty in October, 2020 to carrying out a number serious sexual offences including rape.

Detectives from Police Scotland’s Public Protection Unit in Edinburgh began an investigation into Hoy after a woman came forward to report the non-recent sexual abuse he had subjected her to. He was subsequently arrested and charged on 31 October, 2018.

Detective Sergeant Alan Sharp, of Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit, said:“Firstly, my thoughts continue to be with victims and the courage they displayed during the investigation. Hoy would have gone un-punished had it not been for them, but now he will spend time in jail.

“I would urge anyone who wishes to report sexual crime, regardless of when it happened to contact us so we can conduct a thorough investigation.”

If you have concerns or information these can be reported to Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

