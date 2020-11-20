The team at the Hibernian FC Clubstore have decided to launch their Black Friday sale a week early.

From today, Hibs’ fans can receive 25% off ALL Macron Trainingwear, right through to 23:59 GMT on Monday 30th November.

That includes everything from the player’s matchday T-shirt, to training hoodys and rain jackets.

The Clubstore also have some final reductions on last season’s popular replica kits. The Home, Away and Third jerseys are discounted to £15 or £10 in adult and junior sizes.

Shorts and socks can be purchased for £8/6 and £4/3.

This means fans can get a full kit for £27 or £19 which is a great incentive to get someone kitted out this Christmas!

Supporters will also be able to take advantage of these offers at Hibs’ pop-up store in the Gyle Shopping Centre.

Opening Hours Monday to Friday: 9.30am-6pm. Saturday: 9am-6pm. Sunday: 10am-6pm.

Fans with any questions should email info@hiberniandirect.co.uk.

Alternatively, the Clubstore team are now on social media including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Fans wishing to beat the crowds can always order online.

Like this: Like Loading...