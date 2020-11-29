Police officers were called to the Meadows yesterday following a number of reports regarding a large group of people congregating there.

Earlier in the day around 50-people watched an organised football match believed to be between two teams of university students.

Photographs show no social distancing amongst the ‘supporters’ and a video was posted with the comment ‘Party time at the Meadows’ which was viewed over 5,000 times. Another photograph purporting to have been taken this morning showed discarded alcohol bottles and food wrappers.

The tweets attracted dozens of comments, mostly critical although there was some support for the students.

Later officers attended and broke up the groups. There were no reports of any arrests.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a number of reports about a group of people gathered in the George Square and Meadows area of Edinburgh shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday, 28 November.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance, only using enforcement as a last resort.”

