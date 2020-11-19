A police investigation is underway after a 15-year-old male youth was assaulted and robbed outside a supermarket on Roseburn Terrace around 8pm last night.

A black Nike bag with various personal items was stolen and the boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children for treatment of minor injuries.

The suspects are described as three white men aged between 17 and 18-years-old and were all wearing face masks. The first suspect was wearing a light coloured tracksuit with a black fur lined jacket and all black trainers.

Suspects two and three are described as wearing black hoodies, bottoms and trainers.

It is also reported that one of the men involved may have spoken with a scouse or Liverpudlian accent.

Detective Sergeant Rory Legge, of Edinburgh CID, said: “The boy involved has thankfully only sustained minor injuries but has been left evidently shaken by what has happened.

“The incident took place near a busy supermarket and we are asking members of the public to come forward with any information they may have.

“If you were in the area at the time and have any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist with our investigation I would urge you to contact police. I would also ask if you find a black Nike rucksack that you speak to officers.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3277 of Wednesday, 18 November, 2020.”

Like this: Like Loading...