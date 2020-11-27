Police believe that a man, seriously injured in a disturbance within a property at Craigentinny Road was the subject of a targeted attack.

The incident happened around 9.10pm last night.

A 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries during the incident and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. His condition is described as stable.

Officers are investigating and are particularly keen to identify four people seen in a vehicle leaving the area in the direction of Portobello after the incident.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor of the Edinburgh Violence Reduction Unit said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances of this violent attack.

“Our enquiries so far suggest this was a targeted incident and there was no risk to the wider public.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around Craigentinny Road during Thursday evening to get in touch as soon as possible.

“We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 3352 of 26 November, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

