M8 Motorway users are set to benefit from an improved road surface at Ratho, with £750,000 worth of resurfacing set to begin on Monday 30 November. The overnight works will see 2,990m of the eastbound carriageway resurfaced, creating smoother and safer journeys for road users.

To keep roadworkers and motorists safe during these works, the eastbound M8 will be closed at this location between 20:30 and 06:00 for ten nights from Monday 30 November to Saturday 12th December. Outwith these hours, traffic management will be removed. No work will take place on the nights of Saturday 5 or Sunday 6 December.

During these closures, a diversion route for eastbound traffic will be signposted between M8 Junction 2 Claylands and A720 Junction 1 Hermiston Gate via the M9 and A8, adding an estimated 6 minutes to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, are in place to protect teams and ensure they remain safe on site.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address the defects on this section of the M8 and will greatly improve the surface for motorists.

“It is essential that we close the eastbound carriageway during these works to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, however we’ve arranged for the project to take place overnight to minimise any impact.

“We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out these improvements. We’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

