Police Scotland officers dealt with more than 300 house gatherings over the weekend, the vast majority of which were small groups of people in houses.

More than 300 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) were issued and 24 people were arrested between Friday, 30 October, and Sunday, 1 November.

The majority of FPNs issued were to small groups from different households meeting in homes in clear breach of the regulations in place to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “Officers dealt with a significant number of calls to house gatherings over the weekend and we have been quite clear that we will enforce the law where necessary, as the public would expect us to do.

“We are not just talking about large parties. The vast majority were smaller groups of different households meeting indoors.

“House gatherings of any size cause the virus to spread and we are asking people to do the right thing and take personal responsibility.

“I fully understand the implications the current restrictions have on our daily lives, but we cannot have people twisting the rules and disregarding the law which is there to stop the spread of coronavirus and help save lives.

“Anyone clearly breaking the law should be in no doubt that they will be met with a robust response from Police Scotland.”

Officers also dealt with several large-scale parties throughout the country.

In the early hours of Sunday, 1 November, police were called to a report of a house gathering in the New Town area of Edinburgh. Thirty students were found to be within a property and all received FPNs.

Between Friday, 30 October, and Sunday, 1 November, more than 3000 calls relating to nuisance, noise and disturbance were made to Police Scotland.

