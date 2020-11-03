Police have confirmed that a woman has died following a crash which involved a cyclist and the driver of a lorry near to the junction of Portobello High Street and Sir Harry Lauder Road.

The crash took place around 2.45pm yesterday afternoon and two ambulances attended the scene, erecting yellow screens around the rear of the vehicle.

The 36-year-old cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Mark Banner, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this tragic time.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the area and saw the collision take place to place come forward. If you have potential dashcam or CCTV footage in that area around 2.45pm, that could also greatly assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1829 of 2 November.

