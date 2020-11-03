Five new bus lane cameras went live on main roads across the city yesterday to discourage motorists from breaking the rules.

The council will be issuing warnings to those caught in the new cameras for a period of two weeks then from November 23, anyone caught in the cameras will receive a penalty from the council.

The new cameras are now live on existing bus lanes at the following locations:

Corstorphine Road – eastbound, between Ormidale Terrace and Murrayfield Gardens.

Drum Brae South – southbound, between Templeland Road and Corstorphine Bank Terrace.

Duddingston Park – southbound, between Park Lane and Duddingston Crescent.

Duddingston Park South – northbound, between Baillie Terrace and Duddingston Crescent.

Stenhouse Drive – westbound, to the north of number 125.

Additional warning signs have been erected stating that charge notices will commence on November 23.

