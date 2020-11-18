It is panto time as Rapunzel The Pantomime, billed as a film for all the family, comes to The Brunton in Musselburgh from Saturday, 19 December to Wednesday 30 December.



Tickets are £10/£38 for a family of four and, for those who can’t safely make it to The Brunton, there is an option to watch online at home. More information at thebrunton.co.uk .



The panto is packed with songs and slapstick plus local references and colourful characters and is produced by The Brunton, written and directed by John Binnie, designed by Robin Mitchell and with musical direction and composition by Tommie Travers. It is filmed by D Fie Foe.



Graham Crammond is Jessie Jobseeker, Wendy Seager as Sorceress, Eildih Weir as Rapunzel (pictured) and Ross Donnachie as Jammy Dodger and a spokesman said: “The Brunton works each year, with a team of creative people, to produce a unique pantomime which is set in East Lothian. This year is no exception.



“Rapunzel The Pantomime is a family film and it was created and filmed safely on stage at The Brunton giving audiences a chance to enjoy a Brunton pantomime this Christmas.”









