A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault in the west of Edinburgh earlier this year.

The incident occurred around 9.30pm on Friday, 17 April, 2020, when a man was assaulted within the Tesco Express store on Stenhouse Place East.

A police investigation took place in an effort to identify the culprit and on 29 September officers released a number of CCTV images of a man whom they believed could assist with their enquiries.

Police have now issued a statement thanking those who shared their previous appeal for information.

