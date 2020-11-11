Chief Constable Iain Livingston has responded to a report which claims that Police Scotland has a stubborn problem with racism, sexism and homophobia and requires a “fundamental” review of its culture.

Former Lord Advocate Dame Elish Angiolini said she received “very worrying evidence” of discriminatory behaviour and attitudes within Scotland’s single force and part of the problem was a machismo “canteen culture” which contributes to a “racist, misogynistic or emotionally damaging environment”.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said the implications of the recommendations now require “careful consideration”.

He said: “Racism and discrimination of any kind is deplorable and unacceptable and I utterly condemn it. It has no place in society, and no place in policing.

“Our core values are integrity, fairness and respect and a commitment to upholding human rights. These are the foundations of policing in Scotland and are demonstrated every day by officers and staff up and the down the country.

“I agree it is crucial that the culture of Police Scotland is welcoming and inclusive to all and that we support all our people to thrive and flourish in what is an extremely demanding job.

“The recommendations are wide ranging and the implications now require careful consideration.

“Police Scotland will continue to work with communities and other partners to relentlessly improve how we serve citizens and maintain their trust and support.”

