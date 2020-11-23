Christine Jardine MP, is to host virtual meetings with groups and businesses in her constituency to discuss their concerns about the impact of Covid-19 and local restrictions on their business.

The Liberal Democrat’s Economy, International Trade and Europe Spokesperson, Ms Jardine, wants to hear about any issues they have experienced accessing government schemes and problems faced by those who have been excluded from available support to help survive the continuing covid-19 crisis.

The first of these sessions will be held on Thursday 26th November between 6-7pm. Any local business wanting to get involved can email Christine.jardine.mp@parliament.uk or alternatively call 0131 285 5972.

The Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West said:“It’s absolutely vital that we support as many businesses and people as possible through this second wave of the virus and until the economy is back on a stable footing.

“It is completely unacceptable that both Governments have failed to provide this support for the more than 3 million people who are still excluded from support.

“People are under immense pressure, in many cases because of the latest restrictions at a time when they would expect to be entering their busiest period of the year.

“We have a chance to take bold steps towards protecting jobs, ensuring businesses continue to thrive and in shaping the post-covid world. But that requires support and funding right now.

“I will do everything possible to provide the fullest support to businesses across the constituency during this difficult time.”

