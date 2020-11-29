Jack Ross will face his former club Alloa Athletic at the Indodrill Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Betfred League Cup.

Hibs qualified after a 1-0 victory over Dundee yesterday at Easter Road thanks to a goal from Jamie Murphy.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Dundee. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 28/11/2020. Hibs play host to Dundee in the Betfred Cup at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ forward, Jamie Murphy, offloads the ball as Dundee midfielder, Max Anderson, bears down. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The draw for the last-eight of the tournament took place at the Falkirk Stadium after the hosts defeat to Rangers with former striker Ally McCoist selecting the balls.

Surprisingly, three of the favourites, Hearts who lost 1-0 to Alloa Athletic, Aberdeen who lost 2-1 to St Mirren and holders Celtic who lost 2-0 at home to Ross County did not feature in the draw.

The full draw which was unseeded at this stage is as follows.

St Mirren v Rangers

Alloa Athletic v Hibs

Livingston v Ross County

Dunfermline v St Johnstone

The game will take place midweek between Tuesday 15th and Thursday 17th December.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th January 2021.

The final is scheduled for Sunday 28th February 2021.

