Hibs’ new raffle, Inside The Box, will this month give a lucky fan the chance to win a signed strip from world champion boxer, and Hibs’ supporter, Josh Taylor.

Last December Josh paraded his world title belts on the pitch at half-time in Hibs game against Kilmarnock and told cheering fans: “What a great reception at Easter Road. I can’t wait to have a fight here one day.”

Hibernian Football Club

A club spokesperson said: “We are all proud of Josh’s achievements and we know there’s plenty more to come. He’s an inspirational local figure and it’s just an added bonus that he supports Hibernian.”

That day Josh signed a Hibs’ top which is now being raffled.

Proceeds from the monthly raffle is diverted to the club’s youth system, and fans have the chance to win a unique Hibs-related prize in exchange.

Supporters can buy one ticket for £5 or five tickets for £10 and you have until 12pm on Monday 23 November to snap them up.

Click here to buy your Inside The Box tickets.

Like this: Like Loading...