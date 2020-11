Hibs will face Dundee at Easter Road whilst Hearts travel to Alloa in the last 16 of the Betfred League Cup.

The draw was conducted by Alan Stubbs after Hibs victory over Dundee at Easter Road which secured Jack Ross’s men the final seeded place.

Photo: SPFL

The full draw is as follows:

Celtic v Ross County

Falkirk v Rangers

Livingston v Ayr United

St Mirren v Aberdeen

Hibs v Dundee

Arbroath v Dunfermline

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Alloa Athletic v Hearts

The games will be played on 28/29 November.

