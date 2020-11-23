Diageo will host a series of career webinars, offering vital recruitment advice from its team of talent scouts.



The drinks company will host a series of 30-minute-long virtual events on Monday 1 and Tuesday 2 December, giving CV and job application writing tips, interview advice and knowledge on the power of LinkedIn and how to best use your social media profiles.



Leading the digital sessions are Diageo’s Edinburgh-based Talent Engagement Managers, Aimee Scott and Neil Shannon, who head up recruitment for Diageo’s Scotch distilleries, brand homes and sites, including the state-of-art Johnnie Walker Princes Street visitor experience which launches in 2021.



Aimee and Neil will share their insider insights, knowledge and top tips to help job seekers successfully apply for jobs. Participants will also be able to ask the recruiters questions and advice at the end of each session.



The team are currently recruiting for over 150 job roles to pioneer Johnnie Walker’s new whisky experience in Edinburgh. The new visitor attraction, which will open in Summer 2021, is part of Diageo’s £185m investment into the transformation of its Scotch whisky experience.



The webinars are not just for people looking to apply for jobs with Diageo but are for anyone who is currently looking for work or considering a change of career.



Aimee Scott, Diageo Talent Engagement Manager said: “This has been a very challenging year for job seekers with many having to look for new roles or struggling to compete with others in the same position. While we are thrilled to be offering over 150 new job roles in the heart of Edinburgh at Johnnie Walker Princes Street, we wanted to do more for our local community and help equip those who are unemployed or looking for a new venture with the skills and insider knowledge they need to make their application stand out in this particularly competitive climate.



“As part of our sessions, we will home in on the essential skills we look for when recruiting for new talent and share our top tips for making their application memorable – touching on CV writing, interview presentations and using social media to their advantage.



“We want our career webinars to be accessible to everyone and anyone, which is why we will also be offering a short Q&A session at the end of each session to allow attendees to ask for specific advice or any burning question they may have.”



Diageo which produces world leading alcohol brands Johnnie Walker, Ketel One and Guinness, employs almost 30,000 unique personalities globally and prides itself on creating positive work environments and championing inclusion and diversity.



Attendees can sign up for the careers advice sessions via talent operating system, Beamery. Details for each of the webinars are as follows:



The Power of LinkedIn and Social Profiles, 10am – 10:30am, Monday 1 December

Job Application / CV Writing, 3pm – 3.30pm, Monday 1 December

Interview Best Practice, 10am – 10.30am, Tuesday 2 December





Like this: Like Loading...