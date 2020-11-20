This festive season the council are calling on Edinburgh residents to celebrate what’s on our doorsteps — in a new campaign that encourages shoppers to support local businesses when looking for the perfect present.

Launched this week and extending through 2021, the ‘Shop Here This Year’ campaign shines a spotlight on 11 neighbourhoods and town centres in the city. It celebrates the quality independent retailers, eateries, and personal shopping experiences which bring our local high streets to life.

Highlighting unique aspects of each area, the campaign, aligned to the will roll out across the Council’s digital platforms under the hashtag #shopherethisyear.

Businesses and shoppers are urged to get behind the campaign, sharing on their own social channels and supporting the local businesses which have such a vital impact on the city economy, local supply chains and local jobs.

The 11 areas that will be the focus of the campaign include: Leith & Leith Walk, Gorgie & Dalry, Bruntsfield & Morningside, Nicolson & Clerk Street, Tollcross, Royal Mile, Greater Grassmarket, South Queensferry, Corstorphine, Stockbridge and Portobello. For each location, the campaign will use real customer reviews to champion the range of unique experiences and products available across Edinburgh.

To mark the campaign’s launch an ultimate Christmas hamper of Edinburgh goodies, worth around £400, from businesses across the neighbourhoods is up for grabs. Prizes include a tour and delicious samples from local gin distillers, Harris Tweed face coverings, luxury shortbread, selected fine wine, local jams, chutneys, cheeses, baked goods, festive treats and more. To explore these fantastic vendors by bike, Just Eat Cycles include an annual pass in this giveaway and Edinburgh Zoo are giving away a VIP pass for the whole family to their Christmas Zoo experience.

For a chance to win, Edinburgh residents are asked to take to social media and share what makes their favourite independent shops special, using the hashtag #shopherethisyear and tagging @Edinburgh or @ThisIsEdinburgh on Instagram. Terms & Conditions apply, please go toEdinburgh.org for more details.

Councillor Kate Campbell, Convener of the Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Committee, said: “There are so many amazing independent retail businesses across our city offering a unique and personal experience while contributing much to our local communities, local economies and providing jobs. It goes without saying that all sectors have suffered because of the Covid-19 pandemic this year. That’s why, more now than ever, it’s so important that we all support our local businesses.”

Vice Convener Councillor Mandy Watt said: “It’s so important that businesses get behind this campaign so we can all share the collective message that people across Edinburgh should #shopherethisyear – we’re all in this together and its inspiring to see the hard work put in by retailers to keep customers safe while they shop local.”

Small Business Champion Councillor Lezley Marion Cameron said: “Edinburgh businesses have invested in, innovated and adapted their operating arrangements to comply with continuing Tier 3 restrictions to keep patrons, customers and staff safe. They deserve our thanks and, more importantly, our support – as a Council, and as a city. With the festive season and #SmallBusinessSaturday2020 on 5 December 2020 fast approaching, I hope Edinburgh residents and businesses will embrace the #shopherethisyear initiative: by shopping local, by creating, liking and sharing posts on social media and by encouraging families and friends to do so too.”

Beth Edberg, who runs Scottish food emporium Cranachan and Crowdie on the Royal Mile, said: “Businesses across Edinburgh have never needed residents to shop local more than they do now in the run-up to Christmas. That’s why this new Shop Here This Year campaign is so very welcome.”

The campaign, aligned with the #ForeverEdinburgh city-wide partnership initiative, has been funded by Scotland Town’s Partnership as part of the wider Scotland Loves Local campaign which is designed to encourage shoppers across the country to think local first.

