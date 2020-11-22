Travel restrictions have become law this weekend.

The capital remains in Level three of The Scottish Government’s Covid-19 restrictions framework for now following the latest weekly review announced by the First Minister. The framework aims to limit the spread of the virus by setting out guidance on where you can go and what you can do.

From Friday, guidance against travelling to and from level three and four areas became law, meaning you should not travel to neighbouring local authorities, unless it is for specified essential purposes.

These include childcare, healthcare, social care and other essential services, if they cannot be provided in your local area.

Council Leader Adam McVey said:“Our residents and businesses have done such a fantastic job of sticking to the rules over recent months, and it’s essential that we continue to do so if we are to emerge from this crisis safely and sustainably.

“Of course, I am aware of how difficult this has been for many, and I’d like to thank everyone for continuing to follow guidance to keep our communities safe. We’re still in an uncertain period but if we stay within the city, follow public health guidance and keep looking out for one another, we can get through this together.”

Depute Leader Cammy Day said:“Naturally I’m disappointed that Edinburgh remains in level three while neighbouring authorities are in level two, and the ongoing challenges this poses, but will we will continue to engage closely with the Scottish Government to support businesses to be able to comply with guidance during this time.

“However, it’s so important that we don’t let our guard down at this stage. As a city we’re doing well, with cases relatively low, and we want this to continue to quickly move us into level two. By following strict travel guidance, we can protect the city, and neighbouring authorities, from the risk of increased infections.”

From Tuesday our neighbouring councils East Lothian and Midlothian will move from level three to two in light of falling Covid-19 cases. However, travel from Edinburgh to these areas is now illegal, unless it is for essential purposes.

The First Minister has acknowledged progress made in limiting spread of the virus in regions including Edinburgh, and that there is potential for measures to be eased if this continues. Council officers are continuing to work closely with The Scottish Government and other agencies, supporting businesses with the ongoing restrictions and drawing up detailed plans in anticipation of future level changes.

For more information on COVID-19 protection level three and for guidance on travelling safely visit The Scottish Government’s website.

