Police in Fife have issued a second appeal for information to help trace missing person 58-year-old Robert Clark from Inverkeithing. An initial appeal warned the public not to approach him but to contact police.

Mr Clark was last seen around 8.45pm on Sunday, 15 November, in the Lumphinnans area of Fife.

He is described as being around 5ft 9 inches tall, of slim build with very short, dark/greying hair. He has a goatee beard and normally wears glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing a black motorcycle jacket with green inlays, black jeans and brown boots. He is believed to be riding his black and red coloured, Honda CBR 600 motorbike, registration, SF51 FYT.

Inspector Stephen Kay said : “We have released a photograph of the motorbike we believe Robert is using in the hope someone might have seen it. We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and I would urge anyone who sees him or the bike to get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1487 of 17 November, 2020.

