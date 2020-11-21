The UK Parliament’s Christmas tree has taken its traditional place in the grounds of the Palace of Westminster.

The tree which came from Northumberland’s Kielder Forest – was provided by Forestry England.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “I am so pleased we are able to keep at least one of our annual traditions, so it is wonderful to see the arrival of this year’s Christmas tree, which I hope will raise spirits in these troubled times.



“We really appreciate the gift from Forestry England, which comes at a time when we all need to support each other, and none more so than at Christmas.



“I hope the tree, when it’s decorated, will act as a beacon of hope that life will one day return to normal.”

All images courtesy of UK Parliament Roger Harris

The Lord Speaker Lord Fowler said: “The Christmas season is a time of hope and joy, and the trees in Parliament will be a symbol of that. We’re grateful to Forestry England for their kind gift”

