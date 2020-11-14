An Edinburgh author will donate the royalties from her latest book to a charity she regularly supports – LOVE Learning.

Debbie Irving, who was born and raised in Edinburgh, has published her book, ‘My Brother is Different’.

The book is aimed at children with brothers and sisters who have autism, and is intended to be a tool for them to understand why their siblings and other children might behave differently to them.

The picture book tells the story of a brother and sister who discover that their little brother’s autism can be difficult for them at school, but with some help from their mother, they realise that he is special in a good way too.

Written with experts on children’s mental health, ‘My Brother is Different’ is a way to help young children cope with autism and the effects it can have on their family and friends.

It is estimated that more than 50,000 people in Scotland have an autism spectrum disorder.

Debbie, who is currently the Head of HR for a Fife engineering company, worked at Edinburgh City Libraries for nearly 18 years. She was inspired to write her book after a personal experience that took place two years ago when she passed by a school’s playground. Then she witnessed a young boy with autism experiencing a breakdown and was surprised by the looks of confusion in the faces of the other children, who did not understand what was happening to their friend.

Debbie is a trustee of LOVE Learning and she has partnered with the charity to illustrate and print the book. She will donate all royalties to help with the charity’s fundraising. LOVE Learning is the parent body to LOVE Gorgie Farm and it works to provide alternative education and social care for children with mental health problems and learning difficulties.

Debbie Irving and LOVE Learning plan to continue releasing several books for children, from short stories to novels, on themes concerning mental health, additional learning needs and the changes children go through as they grow up.

Debbie Irving said:“I am thrilled to see a project like this book take off and I truly hope that ‘My Brother is Different’ serves as a tool to help many children understand more about autism and about what their sibling and friends with this condition go through.

“LOVE learning has been incredibly supportive during the whole process and I decided to donate all royalties to this charity so that the book can contribute to their mission of helping give children the best possible start in life.”

Lynn Bell CEO LOVE Learning

Lynn Bell, CEO of LOVE learning added:“We are so grateful that Debbie decided to so generously donate the royalties of her book to LOVE learning and look forward to keeping supporting her in her future work.

“Too often we see children with autism facing exclusion in many social and educational settings. We believe that ’My Brother is Different’ is a great educational tool for children to better understand autism and help harness love and compassion amongst siblings and friends.”

‘My Brother is Different’ can currently be purchased online as hard copy on LOVE Learning website and as an e-book on Amazon.

