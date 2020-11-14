Police are urging the public to be aware of phone scams.

A fraudster may call pretending to be from the victim’s bank advising of suspicious activity and thereafter induces the victim to hang up the telephone and call the number on the back of their bank card.

In these cases the fraudster stays on the line pretending to be a representative of the bank, then instructs the victim to transfer money into a ‘safe account’.

Fraudsters are cunning, creative and often very convincing.

Your bank will never ask you to transfer money into another account.

If you receive a phone call, apparently from your bank, under the above circumstances, call into your local branch or phone your bank using a different telephone.

Check this website for some information, tips and advice –

