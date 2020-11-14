The Scottish SPCA have issued an appeal after a pigeon was left on the 17.20 number 102 Stagecoach bus service from Edinburgh to Dumfries on 11 November.

The charity were alerted to the bird after the driver discovered the pigeon had been left behind when the bus reached its final destination in Dumfries.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Sheena MacTaggart said “The pigeon, which has distinctive white and brown plumage, was discovered in a homemade wooden box with a blue handle.

“Unfortunately the bird doesn’t have any rings we could use to identify an owner.

“We’re hoping that this is just a case of someone being a bit forgetful, rather than anything intentional, and we can reunite this pigeon with the rightful owner as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, the bird will be cared for at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“If anyone recognises this pigeon, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

