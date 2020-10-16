Plans for proposed Edinburgh development to go on display and comment is invited

Member of the public will have the opportunity to view and shape the details of a new residential development at Orchard Brae on Queensferry Road.

The proposed development by real estate investor Palm Capital together with Edinburgh-based 7N Architects, includes a mix of apartments and townhouses.

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) was submitted to The City of Edinburgh Council in September 2020, and the developer intends to lodge a planning application this year.

The proposals have a mix of 62 apartments and townhouses with landscaping, parking and infrastructure on land surrounding Orchard Brae House. The plans incorporate 20 percent family housing and 25 percent affordable housing, complying with the City of Edinburgh Council policy.

The proposals for this sustainable residential development aim to enhance and maintain the existing trees and landscape as well as converting 30 percent of the current car park surface into green roofs and gardens.

If approved, the proposals would also bring new residential streets and active frontages to Orchard Brae with private gardens while retaining a woodland fringe to Queensferry Road.

Palm Capital has organised a digital community consultation to take place on Wednesday 21 October 2020 to provide residents with further information on the emerging proposals.

Through this consultation process, the developer is seeking input and ideas on the proposed scheme from the public, which will assist in informing the basis of the developer’s future planning applications.

With the temporary suspension of public events for major planning applications by the Scottish Government due to Covid-19, these have moved online to a dedicated website highlighting the proposals.

The website, which can be accessed at www.orchardbrae.scot, will go live on Wednesday 21 October 2020, and a digital consultation event will take place on the same day from 3pm to 8pm. Consultants will be available to answer any questions and receive feedback through a two-way chat system during these hours. Feedback can also be submitted through the website.

Any representations or suggestions for changes to the proposals shared during the online event will be included in a Pre-Application Consultation report to accompany future applications.

Hard copies of consultation boards and feedback forms, or further information, can be obtained by phoning 0131 202 3259 or in writing to: Orbit Communications, 4 Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 1JE or by emailing: hello@orchardbrae.scot

The deadline for submitting feedback will be Friday 6 November.

Gabriel Rudert from Palm Capital said: “Providing the local community with the opportunity to help shape our proposals for this exciting new residential development at the heart of Edinburgh’s city centre is important to us.

“During the event, all residents will have the opportunity to enquire further about the proposals and give their feedback, which will be thoroughly considered when shaping the eventual planning application.

“We would urge all those that can to participate in this consultation process and have their views heard.”

