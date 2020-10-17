by Marie Sharp Local Democracy Reporter

Temporary speed restrictions introduced as part of East Lothian Council’s Spaces for People project could be made permanent when they run out.

In total, 23 towns and villages have been included in the 20mph regulations introduced for six months in response to Covid-19 and as part of a move to make it easier for people to travel.

Several country roads which would normally be covered by the national speed limit have also had a 40mph restriction imposed.

Councillor Norman Hampshire, cabinet environment spokesperson, said that at the end of the six months some of the restrictions could be adopted permanently.

He said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has greatly changed the way in which people are moving in and around our local towns and villages.

“The introduction of these lower speed limits on a temporary basis is to support and encourage more active travel and improve road safety for more vulnerable road users.

“Whilst these new limits will be in operation initially for a six-month period, we will continue to engage with local communities and if there is a desire to make any permanent then this will be considered and a full consultation process carried out.”

Communities now with 20mph restrictions imposed are: Aberlady; Athelstaneford; Cockenzie & Port Seton; Dirleton; Dunbar North; East Linton; East Saltoun: Elphinstone; Gifford; Gullane; Haddington; Longniddry; Macmerry; Musselburgh; North Berwick; Old Craighall; Ormiston; Pencaitland; Prestonpans; Tranent; Wallyford; Whitecraig; Whitekirk.

