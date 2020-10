Two men were seriously injured following an incident in the city centre yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Pleasance about 13:40 following reports of a large disturbance.

Two men, aged 44 and 35 were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A third man, aged 44, was arrested in connection with the incident.

A temporary closure of the Pleasance between West Richmond Street and New Arthur Place took place to allow for a forensic examination of the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...