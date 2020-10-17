Hibs’ latest Scotland international Paul Hanlon is looking forward to getting back to league football against Ross County in Dingwall this afternoon after making his debut against the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Hibs’ successful start to the season resulted in recognition for the whole defence including keeper Ofir Marciano and Hanlon is determined to keep up that form, believing that keeping clean sheets is the key to remaining high up the table.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Hamilton. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 02/10/2020. Hibs play host to Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Paul Hanlon scoring Credit: Ian Jacobs

Speaking at the pre-match press conference Hanlon said: “Every game you go into is difficult. There are no easy wins in this league and if you can keep more clean sheets that you don’t you have a great chance of winning the game especially with the squad we have got and the players who can put the ball in the back of the net. If we do our job at the back then we are going to have a successful season.

“We have had a lot of players who have been exposed to international football and at the same time boys who have been needing games have got minutes under their belt so it’s worked out great for the squad and at the same time we have been winning games.

“Everyone is full of confidence and staking their claim for a jersey on Saturday and that can only be healthy for the squad.

“It’s a credit to the way they train and look after themselves. Dave (Gray) and Daz (Darren McGregor) who have missed a lot of football through injuries and not getting back in the team were ready to be called upon and got through the games no problem at all so it just shows how hard they train every day and look after their bodies that they were able to do that.”

