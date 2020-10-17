Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross anticipates a ‘difficult’ game against Ross County in Dingwall this afternoon as the team look to end the first round of fixtures on a high.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference at the club’s Training centre yesterday Ross said: ““Playing away from home in the Premiership is challenging at any point but our away record has been good and we have enjoyed the away games.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Brora Rangers,. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 07/10/2020. Hibs play host to Highland League side, Brora Rangers in the Betfred Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

“ I think they have suited us at times as well however we understand the challenge we will face against a team that made a good start to the season but have found the recent weeks a bit more challenging. They have undoubtedly quality in their squad but also depth and the numbers and options that Stuart (Kettlewell) has available to him are good and I expect nothing else but a difficult game tomorrow.

“There isn’t a lot between the bulk of the teams in the Premiership. We’ve been conscious of that since the start of the season. The start of the season was vital for us in terms of winning games which were tight at that time because that can generate a platform pretty early in the season which we have managed hard and continued to progress from that so all we can do is keep trying for as many points as can get on board on the early part of the season.

“Last season we had the opposite and were playing catch up and it made it tricky for us. At the moment we are in a good place.”

Ross welcomes back five players who missed the Betfred League Cup group stage matches but was full of praise for the rest of the squad to won the three games.

He continued: “I was delighted with the group that remained and what they managed to dig out in terms of results. The performances weren’t absolutely brilliant. We know that but we had a lot of players who hadn’t played in a long time and a number of young players making their first appearances and first starts for the club.

“To continue that momentum was fantastic and to get through 13 competitive games and to win nine and only lose two is a brilliant achievement for the squad so it’s nice to navigate ourselves through this period because the amount of players we had unavailable was large so to come through the group stages so far with the three wins sets us up well for the remainder of the month.”

