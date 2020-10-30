Stephane Omeonga’s goal for Hibs in their 5-2 victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been voted ‘Goal of the Round’ from the sixth round fixtures of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

With the score 4-1 Hibs continued to pour forward and Greg Docherty jinked into the box before weighting a sublime pass to the edge of the area for Omeonga to side-foot into the top corner from 20-yards.

The panel had eleven goals to choose from. In addition to Omeonga’s goal, Adam Jackson, Scott Allan, Greg Docherty and Jamie Gullan also scored for Hibs whilst Carl Tremarco and Nickoly Todorov replied for the Calley Jags.

Elsewhere Oliver Bozanic scored the only goal in Hearts’ 1-0 win over Rangers, whilst Lewis Ferguson and Sam Cosgrove scored in Aberdeen’s 2-0 win over St Mirren and Ryan Christie scored Celtic’s goal in their 1-0 victory over St Johnstone.

A short list of two was chosen and the Belgian under-21 international beat off competition from Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson to claim the prize.

The 24-year-old currently plays for Serie B club Pescara after leaving Hibs in the summer.

