The Scottish Government announced today that more funding will be made available for businesses affected by the extension of temporary restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The First Minister announced at lunchtime that the current temporary restrictions will now remain in place for a further week until 2 November 2020. As a result, the government has proportionately increased funding for business grants over this period.

The Covid-19 Restrictions Fund will now provide one-off grants of up to £4,310 to businesses required to close by regulations.

For businesses that are allowed to remain open, but are directly impacted by the restrictions, the maximum hardship fund grant will increase to £2,155.

Additionally, grants of £1,650 will help those firms that are required to close to help meet the 20% employer’s contribution that they are required to pay under the current UK Government furlough scheme.

These one-off grants are for the period until 2 November 2020 only and will be replaced by a new system of business support to complement the “levels” approach due to be debated in Parliament next week.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “While the extension of the restrictions is based on the fundamental need to reduce transmissions of the virus, I understand that many business owners will be very disappointed that they cannot reopen next week.

“Our funding plan will help these grants reach businesses as quickly as possible to protect jobs over this period and I encourage business owners to apply for support.

“As the First Minister has made clear, this is the maximum level of support we can provide within the resources available to us and will provide transition funding for affected firms before the introduction of a new system of business support as part of the levels approach from 2 November.

“We continue to pursue urgent discussions with the Treasury about the provision of adequate support and funding to support businesses and individuals through the kinds of restrictions that are likely to be necessary in the period ahead.”

Information for businesses is available at findbusinesssupport.gov.scot

All grants will be administered by local authorities. The increase will be automatic and businesses that have already applied for a grant will not have to re-apply.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday 3 November 2020 at 5.00pm.

