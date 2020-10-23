The Scotland Women’s National Team are back in action against Albania tonight after a seven-month wait as they continue their quest for the EUROS, which has now been pushed back to the summer of 2022.

Scotland have only played two matches in the group so far racking up 13 goals thanks to thumping 8-0 and 5-0 wins over Cyprus and Albania.

Since the squad was named three changes have been made with Kim Little being replaced by Zoe Ness having picked up an injury.

Rachel McLauchlan and Amy Muir have been called up in place of Jen Beattie and Chloe Arthur.

Kirsty Hanson has received her second call up for the national team along with Martha Thomas who is also included having impressed at the Pinatar Cup in March, scoring two on her debut.

Albania are familiar opponents for Shelley Kerr who has faced them three times since 2017. Scotland’s last match against the Albanians finished 5-0 where debutant Kirsty Hanson put in a Player of the Match display. Hannah Godfrey also marked her first SWNT appearance with a goal.

Ahead of the game, Martha Thomas caught up with the official Scotland programme.

She said: “It seems so long ago now but going into that match I just wanted to fit into the squad and do anything I could to help the team win the game, and the tournament.

“To walk away with two goals on my debut was a surprise for me but I was thrilled. I had my family in the crowd too so all in all it was a really special trip. I want to build on that now.

“All of the girls were really open and accepting to me. I never felt out of place at all and that is credit to them and the staff.

“I was thrilled scoring on my debut and the biggest thing for me is to now continue that form as I set high standards for myself.

“I want to achieve big things with Scotland. I want to represent them at the Euros and the World Cup. My family are so proud of me playing for Scotland which is a nice feeling. They were booked to come to the game in June and I know they’d love to be at Tynecastle tonight. I’ve not seen them since March when they were in Spain so hopefully I can do them proud against Albania.”

The game will be live on BBC ALBA and live updates will be available from the Scotland National Team Twitter account, @ScotlandNT.

The matchday programme is available to read online for free.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Qualifier

Scotland v Albania

Friday, 23 October 2020, kick-off 7.30pm

Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

Live on BBC ALBA

Forthcoming games.

Tuesday, 27 October 2020: Finland v Scotland, TBC

Friday, 27 November 2020: Portugal v Scotland, TBC

Tuesday, 1 December 2020: Scotland v Finland, Easter Road

TBC, February 2021: Cyprus v Scotland, TBC

TBC, February 2021: Scotland v Portugal, TBC

Like this: Like Loading...