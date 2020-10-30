Police searching for missing man Billy McDowell (58) have confirmed that a body was found in “non suspicious” circumstances near Whitburn on Sunday October 18.

A formal identification is still yet to take place, however the family of Mr McDowell have now been informed of the discovery.

He went missing on August 2 after visiting shops in West Lothian.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The family of local man Billy McDowell, missing since Sunday, August 2, have been made aware of the discovery.

“Formal identification is yet to take place and a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

