The Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, has just announced the latest figures for today, 30 October 2020, detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

He is joined by Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop and National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch

Yesterday First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon announced that from Monday 2 November 2020 at 6am the level derived from the new Strategic Framework that will be applied to Edinburgh will be Level 3 which is very high.

Alcohol sales are not permitted either inside or outside, but cafés, restaurants and pubs will be open till 6pm to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks. Many restaurants have published jubilant messages on social media and have reacted to the news with new non-alcoholic cocktails, showing a real resilience in a time when they are facing huge difficulties in business.

Just this morning there is new guidance for schools that schools in Level three or four S4-S6 pupils and teachers must wear face coverings in classrooms and when moving about school buildings.

There are two additional countries added to the quarantine list from 4am on Sunday – Lithuania and Cyprus.

Travellers from Cyprus and Lithuania must quarantine on arrival in Scotland for 14 days from 4am on Sunday (1 November).

This is due to a significant rise in cases of coronavirus as well as an increase in the numbers of cases testing positive, as well as the associated risk of importation into Scotland.

The figures as at 30 October 2020 are as follows:

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland today – 1,281 new cases which is 6% of all tests carried out yesterday.

Of these are in Lothian 194

The total number of confirmed cases in Scotland is now 62,812

Number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 1,170 up 18



Number of people in Intensive Care Units in Scotland – 83 which is 3 fewer than yesterday

The number of deaths reported today of people who have tested positive within the last 28 days is 28 which means 2,819 deaths under that measurement.

National Records of Scotland announced their weekly figures on Wednesday which state that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to the end of last week is 4,482.

