Three men have been arrested following a high-speed car chase through the city thanks to the deployment of police dogs Bear and Harper.

Officers attempted to stop a red Kia Ceed GT-Line on Pennywell Road around 1.25am on Monday morning due to the manner it was being driven.

The car drove away at speed which resulted in a pursuit through the city that required other resources. The car was abandoned on Greendykes Road and dog handlers were deployed.

Police Dog Bear was able to track an 18-year-old man, who was believed to be the driver.

Police Dog Harper found two men, aged 21 and 23, who were believed to be passengers.

All three men were arrested and charged with various road traffic offences and the 18-year-old was also charged in connection with theft of a motor vehicle. They will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Following the incident Police Scotland tweeted a brief description of the arrests without including details of the location of the theft where the arrests took place which was criticised by a number of followers due to a the lack of information.

A Police Scotland spokesperson replied: “We think it’s important to update the public with our work when we can. The original post was written with the best intentions. PD Harper was happy with her input and PD Bear found some of the comments quite amusing…”

