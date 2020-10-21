A detailed search of an area of Corstorphine Hill is underway after the discovery of what appeared to be a “blood-stained” piece of clothing understood to be a baby’s hat inside a carrier bag.

The clothing has been sent to the lab and is undergoing further analysis.

Police were notified of the discovery about 9.30am yesterday and officers taped off part of the woodlands area.

Specialist digs were also deployed to the area which is popular with walkers and residents.

Officers said no other related items have been found and inquiries are ongoing.

