Hibs have donated Easter Road stadium as a drive-through venue for people get their free flu jabs in the capital.

Staying healthy, safe, and cared for is more important now than ever before and protecting yourself from flu this winter is one important and easy way to do this.

Alex Gogic of HibernianHibernian Player warm up for the new season at Hibernian Training centrePHOTO Alan Rennie

This year the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership has introduced a flu drive through, so instead of visiting their GP to get your vaccine, people can visit one of eight drive through clinics across Edinburgh.

The clinics are open most weekends in October and November and can vaccinate up to 500 people a day.

By developing flu drive throughs, everyone entitled to a free flu vaccine from a household can attend at the same time. Those who do not have access to a car will be able to visit one of the walk-through clinics across the city.

In addition, people can give a neighbour or friend a lift as long as you are both well and wear masks and take normal COVID precautions (further details are available at www.nhsinform.scot/flu)

As well as over 65s, pregnant people, unpaid carers, and those at risk due to existing health conditions, those who lived with people who shielded during lockdown will also be offered a free flu jab.

Keeping people safe and healthy is a priority, so before the jab is administered, a nurse will ask some questions to make sure it is safe to administer the vaccine.

The person receiving the jab does not need to leave their car and will also be asked to wait 15 minutes before leaving the clinic to ensure there’s no reaction to the vaccine.

If you are eligible for a free flu vaccine, or for more information, go to www.nhsinform.scot/flu to find out where you can get your jab in Edinburgh.

If you qualify for a free vaccine, you will be given a time to attend a clinic after completing a short questionnaire. Please help neighbours and friends who may not be comfortable with accessing websites.

Find your nearest flu drive through at www.nhsinform.scot/flu or by calling 0800 22 44 88

