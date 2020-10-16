Hibs have thanked everyone who took up the offer to be a Face In The Crowd at Easter Road this season whilst games are played without spectators.

The cardboard cut outs are displayed in the East Stand and supporters faces can be seen during coverage of the matches.

Most fans however have bene scanning the ‘crowd’ during the games to identify themselves and loved ones but were unaware where the faces are situated.

The help, Hibs have asked club photographer Alan Rennie to capture the cut-outs from the East Stand.

Those who spot themselves have been asked to let the club know via twitter.

Fans can also access the album via Hibs’ Flickr account, which lets them zoom in for a closer look.

Like this: Like Loading...