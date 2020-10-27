The Scottish Government has just announced the latest figures for today, 27 October 2020, detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The announcement comes just before the First Minister addresses parliament on the new strategic framework with its different levels of restrictions.

The figures as at 27 October 2020 are as follows:

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland today – 1327 new cases. Of these 202 are in Lothian.

17,143 new tests that reported results and 8.7% of those were positive.

Number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 1,100

Number of people in Intensive Care Units in Scotland – 82

The number of deaths reported today of people who have tested positive within the last 28 days is 25 which means 2,726 deaths under that measurement.

