At St Andrew’s House today the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has just announced the latest figures for today, 21 October 2020, detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The First Minister was joined by National Clinical Director Jason Leitch.

After a meeting of the Scottish Cabinet this morning the First Minister announced that temporary restrictions on hospitality businesses will continue for a short while longer – a week. These were due to expire on 26 October 2020, but will now run until 6am on Monday 2 November 2020. The First Minister said that clinical advice to Cabinet was that it would not be safe to lift these on Monday as planned.

There will be a new strategic framework of tiered system of restrictions introduced from 2 November 2020. This will have different levels to be applied nationally or regionally but will require parliamentary approval.

The figures as at 20 October 2020 are as follows:



Number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland today – 1,739 new cases which is 19.8 % of those newly tested and 9.7% of the total number of tests carried out.

The number of deaths reported today of people who have tested positive within the last 28 days – 28 which means a total of 2,653 deaths under that measurement. This is the highest number of deaths registered in one day since 21 May 2020, and the highest weekly total since June.

Number of people in Intensive Care Units in Scotland – 73 (This is 3 more than yesterday)



Number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 873 which is up 49 since yesterday



Public Health Scotland confirmed that the number of new cases in Lothian is 250.

The total number of cases in Scotland is now 50,903

Like this: Like Loading...