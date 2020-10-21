Police have appealed for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M8 near Bathgate in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 6.20pm last night and a 33-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

A white Peugeot Boxer van was involved in the collision and was being driven on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 4 and 3A near the Pyramids Business park at that time.

The road was closed for about seven hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant Andrew Trotter said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of those involved in this incident.

“We are currently conducting enquires to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash and are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that could help with our investigation.

He said: “The road would have been busy with other motorists at the time and I would ask if you witnessed the collision or have any information that you contact officers.

“I would also ask if you have any dashcam footage of the area that you come forward and speak to police.”

