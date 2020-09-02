Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault which took outside the Salvation Army shop in Lothian Road around 7.55pm last night.

The 52-year-old male victim was attacked by another man who then ran south along Earl Grey Street in the company of a woman.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Detective Sergeant John Dunn, from Edinburgh CID, said: “We understand that there may have been several people nearby who witnessed the assault take place and are appealing for them to come forward. At least one of these people helped treat the victim prior to the ambulance’s arrival.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 3304 of 1 September. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

